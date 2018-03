Wissam Ben Yedder of Sevilla celebrates scoring the 2-0 lead during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester United and Sevilla FC held at Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain, Mar 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Atletico de Madrid's defender Lucas Hernandez (R) in action against Lokomotiv's forward Eder (L) during the UEFA Europe League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Atletico de Madrid and Lokomotiv Moscow at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Mar 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez and Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder were on Thursday among the players called by France coach Didier Deschamps for the next two friendlies against Colombia (Mar. 23) and Russia (Mar. 27).

This is the last call by Deschamps before he announces in mid-May the final squad that will play the 2018 World Cup, though, as the coach's past shows, the two lists may be different.