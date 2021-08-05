A total of 19 teams are to participate on Friday in the Tokyo 2020 Team Jumping competition with favorites France, Great Britain, the United States and Germany all having changed the make-up of their teams.
Jessica Springsteen readies Don Juan van de Donkhoeve in Tokyo, Japan, 05 August 2021. EFE/FEI
