France's goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris, makes a play during a training session in St. Petersburg, Russia, on July 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

France captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris on Monday said his team is keen to accomplish big things at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as they head toward their semifinal match against Belgium.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Tuesday's match, Lloris showed faith in his squad while stressing Belgium's potential.