France's head coach, Didier Deschamps, leads his team's training session in St. Petersburg, Russia, on July 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

France's head coach, Didier Deschamps, during a press conference in St. Petersburg, Russia, on July 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

France coach Didier Deschamps on Monday praised the Belgian national team and their coach Roberto Martinez on the eve of the two sides' 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinal duel in Russia.

After eliminating Uruguay 2-0 in the quarterfinals, France is set to face Belgium on Tuesday.