French national soccer team head coach Didier Deschamps (C) oversees a training session in Ekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

French national soccer team head coach Didier Deschamps holds a press conference in Ekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG EDITORIAL USE ONLY

France coach Didier Deschamps said Wednesday that the upcoming 2018 World Cup match against Peru would not be easy since "Los Incas" featured good defenders and forwards.

After beating Australia 2-1 in the World Cup Group C opening match on Saturday, the French side will take on Peru on Thursday.