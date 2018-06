France's head coach Didier Deschamps celebrates after the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between France and Argentina in Kazan, Russia, June 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

French national team coach Didier Deschamps said after his squad's 4-3 round-of-16 victory here Saturday over Argentina that his players were able to keep Argentine superstar Lionel Messi in check.

"I think my Argentine counterpart wanted to give him more freedom to get behind our midfielders. But we adapted to neutralize him. (N'Golo) Kante was always marking him," Deschamps said after the win.