France's Clement Lenglet (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Andorra in a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier in Paris on Tuesday, Sept. 10. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

France's Antoine Griezmann shoots from the penalty spot during a UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying match against Andorra in Paris on Tuesday, Sept. 10. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Andorra goalkeeper Josep Gomes fails to stop France's Kingsley Coman (2nd R) from scoring during a UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying match at Stade de France in Paris on Tuesday, Sept. 10. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

France dominated Andorra 3-0 here Tuesday to hang on to second place in Group H of the qualifying phase of the 2020 European Championships.

The 2018 World Cup winners have 15 points from six matches and are level on points with Turkey, but the Turks - victorious Tuesday over Moldova - lead the group by virtue of beating France in their first meeting.