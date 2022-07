Members of the French women's soccer squad celebrate after scoring a goal in their 5-1 crushing of Italy in Group D Eurocup 2022 action on July 10, 2022, at Rotherham, England. EFE/EPA/ANDREW YATES

France decisively emerged as the Group D favorite in UEFA Women's Eurocup action on Sunday, crushing Italy 5-1 with all five of their goals coming before the intermission - an historic first for any Euro match - at New York Stadium in Rotherham, England.

The 25-year-old Grace Geyoro, making her 50th appearance for the French national team, was outstanding for Corinne Diacre's squad, scoring three goals, two of them coming within five minutes of one another just before the break.