Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois stops a shot by France's Benjamin Pavard (No. 2) during a 2018 World Cup semifinal match on Tuesday, July 10, in St. Petersburg, Russia. EFE-EPA/Zurab Kurtsikidze

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris goes airborne to make a stop against Belgium during a 2018 World Cup semifinal on Tuesday, July 10, in St. Petersburg, Russia. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

France defender Raphaël Varane (L) and Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku vie for the ball during their 2018 World Cup semifinal on Tuesday, July 10, in St. Petersburg, Russia. EFE-EPA/Sebastião Moreira

France's Samuel Umtiti (No. 5) scores a goal against Belgium in the semifinal of World Cup 2018 on Tuesday, July 10, in St. Petersburg, Russia. EFE/EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

France coach Didier Deschamps (R) celebrates with his players after their 1-0 victory over Belgium in the semifinals of World Cup 2018 on Tuesday, July 10, in St. Petersburg, Russia. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

The only goal came on a set piece here Tuesday as France stymied Belgium's "golden generation" 1-0 in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup.

Samuel Umtiti's header off a corner in the 51st minute turned out to be all Les Bleus would need to advance to the final for the third time, 20 years after winning their first - and so far, only - World Cup.