Fans of Denmark arrive for the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and France in Moscow, Russia, 26 June 2018. EPA/Felipe Trueba EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Fans dressed in red, white and blue gathered in Moscow Tuesday as France and Denmark prepared to round off the group stages of the Russia World Cup in what was a battle between first and second place.

As is usual at the World Cup, many of the fans soaking up the atmosphere in the Russian capital flaunted their allegiance with extravagantly fancy costumes borrowing patterns and designs from Denmark's red and white Nordic cross flag or France's instantly-recognizable red, blue and white tricolor.