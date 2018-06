Fans of France react while watching the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group C match between Denmark and France at the FIFA Fan Fest in Moscow, Russia, on June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Denmark's players celebrate with fans after the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group C preliminary-round match between Denmark and France in Moscow, Russia, on June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

France's Presnel Kimpembe (L) in action against Denmark's Kasper Dolberg (R) during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group C preliminary-round soccer match in Moscow, Russia, on June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

France's Kylian Mbappe (L) in action against Denmark's Thomas Delaney (R) during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group C preliminary-round soccer match in Moscow, Russia, on June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

France and Denmark on Tuesday advanced to the 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16 after playing to a goalless draw in their last Group C match.

France won the group with seven points and will play the runner-up from Group D, while Denmark finished runner-up with five and will play Group D's winner.