French rugby fans cheer for their team during the Rugby World Cup match against USA in Fukuoka, Japan, 02 October 2019. EPA-EFE/HIROSHI YAMAMURA

Sofiane Guitoune of France in action during the Rugby World Cup match against USA in Fukuoka, Japan, 02 October 2019. EPA-EFE/HIROSHI YAMAMURA

Gael Fickou of France (C) in action during the Rugby World Cup match against USA in Fukuoka, Japan, 02 October 2019. EPA-EFE/HIROSHI YAMAMURA

Baptiste Serin (C) of France scores a try during the Rugby World Cup match against USA in Fukuoka, Japan, 02 October 2019. EPA-EFE/HIROSHI YAMAMURA

Jefferson Poirot (C) of France celebrates after scoring a try during the Rugby World Cup match against USA in Fukuoka, Japan, 02 October 2019. EPA-EFE/HIROSHI YAMAMURA

Baptiste Serin of France scores a try during the Rugby World Cup match against USA in Fukuoka, Japan, 02 October 2019. EPA-EFE/HIROSHI YAMAMURA

France defeated the United States 33-9 at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan on Wednesday, holding Group C second spot with a comfortable advantage.

The French squad, led by Jacques Brunel, imposed its dominance over the game from the beginning, while the Americans’ attempts to earn territory on the pitch were marred with several mistakes.