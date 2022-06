Luka Modric of Croatia (L) and Karim Benzema of France in action during a UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Croatia in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, 13 June 2022. Croatia won 1-0. EFE/EPA/Mohammed Badra

Karim Benzema reacts to a boy who invaded the pitch during a UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Croatia in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, 13 June 2022. Croatia won 1-0. EFE/EPA/Mohammed Badra

Luka Modric of Croatia (2L) fires a penalty shot pat France net minder Mike Maignan during a UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Croatia in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, 13 June 2022. That goal in the fifth minute was the only score in Croatia's 1-0 victory. EFE/EPA/Mohammed Badra

Defending champion France were eliminated Monday from contention for the Nations League Finals, falling to Croatia 1-0 and ending a streak of 23 straight matches with at least one goal scored.

Croatia notched the lone goal of that League A Group 1 contest in the fifth minute after Ibrahima Konate stepped on Ante Budimir's ankle in the area and the referee awarded a penalty.