The trophy for the FIFA Ballon d'Or Award 2015 at the press conference prior to the awarding ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich, Switzerland, on Jan. 11, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/VALERIANO DI DOMENICO

The Director of Europe's leading France Football magazine, Pascal Ferre, said Wednesday that he had called the winners of the 2018 Ballon d'Or awards to congratulate them.

The winners of the awards given by the French magazine, are set to be officially unveiled Monday in a ceremony at the French capital.