France and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris pled guilty on Wednesday to drunk driving charges and was fined 50,000 pounds sterling ($65,000) by the Westminster Magistrates' Court, as documented by en efe-epa journalist.

The 31-year-old net minder was also banned from driving for 20 months, after getting pulled over in August with a blood alcohol content twice the legal limit in the Marylebone area of West London.