Iceland fans cheer on their team against Italy during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group D match in Manchester, England, on 14 July 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL .

Italy's Valentina Bergamaschi (R) celebrates after scoring against Iceland during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group D match in Manchester, England, on 14 July 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL .

France's Griedge Mbock Bathy (No. 19) celebrates after scoring against Belgium during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group D match in Rotherham, England, on 14 July 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDREW YATES

France goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (L) moves to secure the ball as Belgium's Elena Dhont (No. 13) advances during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group D match n Rotherham, England, on 14 July 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDREW YATES

France's Ouleymata Sarr (L) and Belgium's Sari Kees vie for the ball during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group D match in Rotherham, England, on 14 July 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDREW YATES

France got past Belgium 2-1 Thursday to book their spot in the quarterfinals of Women's Euro 2022 England as the first place side in Group D with 6 points from 6.

Which of the other three teams advances will be determined in the final group-stage match.