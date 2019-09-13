Argentina booked a place in the Basketball World Cup final in China on Friday after defeating France 80-66.
Argentina will play the final on Sunday at 20:00 local time, 12:00 GMT, against Spain, which beat Australia 95-88 earlier in the day.
(L-R) Facundo Campazzo of Argentina, Evan Fournier of France, Marcos Delia of Argentina, and Rudy Gobert of France in action during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi final match between Argentina and France in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG
Nando De Colo (R) of France in action during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi final match between Argentina and France in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
Luis Scola (R) of Argentina in action against Rudy Gobert (L) of France during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi final match between Argentina and France in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
Players of Argentina celebrate after winning the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi final match between Argentina and France in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
Fans of Argentina celebrate after the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi final match between Argentina and France in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG
Luis Scola (C) of Argentina celebrates with fans after winning the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi final match between Argentina and France in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG
Argentinian players Nicolas Laprovittola (L) and Facundo Campazzo (R) celebrate after winning the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi final match between Argentina and France in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
Rudy Gobert of France reacts during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi final match between Argentina and France in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG
Luis Scola (2-L) of Argentina in action against Nicolas Batum (L) of France during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi final match between Argentina and France in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG / POOL
Gabriel Deck (C) of Argentina in action during FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi final match between Argentina and France in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDY WONG / POOL
Fans of Argentina cheer during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi final match between Argentina and France in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
