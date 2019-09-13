(L-R) Facundo Campazzo of Argentina, Evan Fournier of France, Marcos Delia of Argentina, and Rudy Gobert of France in action during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi final match between Argentina and France in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Nando De Colo (R) of France in action during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi final match between Argentina and France in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Luis Scola (R) of Argentina in action against Rudy Gobert (L) of France during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi final match between Argentina and France in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Players of Argentina celebrate after winning the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi final match between Argentina and France in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Fans of Argentina celebrate after the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi final match between Argentina and France in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Luis Scola (C) of Argentina celebrates with fans after winning the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi final match between Argentina and France in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Argentinian players Nicolas Laprovittola (L) and Facundo Campazzo (R) celebrate after winning the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi final match between Argentina and France in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Rudy Gobert of France reacts during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi final match between Argentina and France in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Luis Scola (2-L) of Argentina in action against Nicolas Batum (L) of France during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi final match between Argentina and France in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG / POOL

Gabriel Deck (C) of Argentina in action during FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi final match between Argentina and France in Beijing, China, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDY WONG / POOL