France eliminated Argentina 4-3 on Saturday from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in a match that saw France forward Kylian Mbappe put his considerable talents to use, scoring two goals and leading Les Blues to become the first team to reach the quarterfinals in Russia.
Didier Deschamps' relatively young squad, accused by many of lacking experience, responded to the challenge and deservedly beat an Argentinean side lacking in ideas or play, one that proved far too reliant on superstar forward Lionel Messi, who failed to score.