Benjamin Pavard (back) of France celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 2-2 equalizer during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between France and Argentina in Kazan, Russia, June 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROBERT GHEMENT

French defender Benjamin Pavard is set to join Bayern Munich from Stuttgart after the end of the current season on a five year contract, Munich announced Wednesday.

Benjamin Pavard, 22, who won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France's national soccer team, started his youth career with Lille in 2005 and turned professional with the French side in July 2015, before joining Bundesliga's Stuttgart the next year.