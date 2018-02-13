Teddy Thomas of France (L) in action with Simon Berghan of Scotland (C) and John Barclay of Scotland (R) during the Six Nations rugby match between Scotland and France at Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh, Britain, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

Several France rugby players who went on a night out in Edinburgh following their team's defeat against Scotland have been punitively excluded from the 31-man squad for their next game against Italy in Marseille, the team coach confirmed Tuesday.

Several of those left off the team had been questioned by Scottish police on Monday in relation to an alleged sexual assault that took place in Edinburgh city center after the French international side lost 32-26 in their Six Nations tie against Scotland at Murrayfield the previous day, although authorities later established that no crime had been committed.