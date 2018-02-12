France's players react as Scotland win the Six Nations rugby match between Scotland and France at Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh, Britain, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

The France rugby team was stopped from flying home after its narrow defeat to Scotland in a Six Nations game because Scottish police had to conduct interviews with some team members as potential witnesses to an alleged crime in Edinburgh city center, officials told EFE Monday.

The airplane charted for the French international squad was ordered to remain on standby at Edinburgh airport while police investigated an alleged assault that took place after the match, although it was later allowed to depart, officials said.