France’s Julian Alaphilippe claimed stage 3 of the Tour de France on Monday in Epernay.
The cyclist took his third Tour triumph following two wins at last year’s edition of the epic race and stripped Dutchman Mike Teunissen of the yellow jersey.
France's Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck Quick Step team celebrates winning the 3rd stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 215km between Binche and Epernay, France, 08 July 2019. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
France's Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck Quick Step team reacts afger winning the 3rd stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 215km between Binche and Epernay, France, 08 July 2019. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
France's Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck Quick Step team celebrates on the podium wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey following the 3rd stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 215km between Binche and Epernay, France, 08 July 2019. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT
