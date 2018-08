Charlotte Bonnet of France is on her way to win the women's 200m Freestyle final at the Glasgow 2018 European Swimming Championships in Glasgow, Britain, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK B. KRAEMER

Charlotte Bonnet of France reacts after winning the women's 200m Freestyle final at the Glasgow 2018 European Swimming Championships in Glasgow, Britain, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK B. KRAEMER

France's Charlotte Bonnet won the gold medal here Monday in the women's 200m freestyle at the 2018 European Aquatics Championships.

The 23-year-old Bonnet finished the race in 1:54.95, nearly 2 seconds faster than Dutch swimmer Femke Heemskerk. Anastasia Guzhenkova of Russia completed the podium with a time of 1:56.77.