Sixth-seeded Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia overcame a second-set hiccup to defeat Puerto Rico's Monica Puig 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 Thursday afternoon and advance to the third round of the US Open.

The first two sets featured wild momentum swings, with Garcia cruising through the opener before Puig grabbed a 5-0 lead en route to an easy victory in the second set.