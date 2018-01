Spanish driver Carlos Sainz and copilot Lucas Cruz, driving for Peugeot, compete in the second stage of the Dakar 2018 Rally, in Pisco, Peru, on Jan. 7, 2018. EFE/David Fernandez

Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and French copilot Matthieu Baumel, of team Toyota, compete during the second stage of the Dakar 2018 Rally, in Pisco, Peru, on Jan. 7, 2018. EFE/David Fernandez

French motorcyclist Antoine Meo runs the second leg of the Dakar 2018 Rally in Pisco, Peru, on Jan. 7, 2018. EFE/David Fernandez

France's Cyril Despres, driving for Peugeot, prevailed on Sunday in the second leg of the Dakar 2018 Rally, departing from and finishing in the Peruvian city of Pisco and taking the lead in automobiles in the competition,

Despres completed the 267 kilometers (165 miles) of the second leg in 2 hours 56 minutes 51 seconds, remaining out in front of teammates and compatriots Stephane Peterhansel, 48 seconds back, and Sebastien Loeb, 3 minutes 4 seconds back.