France's Lucas Digne in action during the international friendly soccer match between Germany and France in Cologne, Germany, Nov. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

France left-back Lucas Digne has signed a five-year contract with Everton after his two seasons with Barcelona, the English side announced Wednesday.

The 25-year-old underwent his medical tests on Tuesday, a day after he left Barcelona's pre-season tour in the United States.