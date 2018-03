Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka hits a forehand during his match against Cyprus's Marcos Baghdatis at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on March 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Cyprus' Marcos Baghdatis hits a forehand during his match against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on March 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Serbia's Viktor Troicki prepares to hit a backhand during his match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on March 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Hungary's Marton Fucsovics prepares to hit a backhand slice during his match against Viktor Troicki of Serbia at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on March 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

China's Qiang Wang hits a forehand during her match against Elise Mertens of Belgium at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on March 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

France's Gael Monfils stretches for a backhand during his match against Australia's Matthew Ebden at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on March 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Crowd-pleasing Frenchman Gael Monfils advanced to the second round of the BNP Paribas Open with a routine 6-3, 6-3 victory here Friday afternoon over Australian Matthew Ebden.

Monfils occasionally showcased his jaw-dropping retrieving abilities over the course of the one hour, 12-minute match.