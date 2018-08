French cyclist Tony Gallopin, of Ag2r La Mondiale team, crosses the finish line to win the seventh stage of La Vuelta cycling tour in Pozo Alcon, Murcia, southeastern Spain, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Manuel Bruque

French rider Tony Gallopin of the Ag2r La Mondiale team celebrates while crossing the finish line to win the seventh stage of La Vuelta cycling tour over 185.7km between Puerto Lumbreras and Pozo Alcon, southeastern Spain, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

French cyclist Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale) won Friday's seventh stage of the 2018 Vuelta a España, while his compatriot Rudy Molard (Groupama) retained the red jersey as the overall leader.

With 3.5km to go, Gallopin mounted a one-man breakaway to cross the finish line of the 185.7km (115mi) stage five seconds ahead of Slovak rider Peter Sagan (Bora Hansgrohe) and Spain's Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).