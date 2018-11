Richard Gasquet of France hits a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, US, Sept. 01, 2018. EFE-EPA FILE/JASON SZENES

French tennis player Richard Gasquet on Monday confirmed he will not play in the Davis Cup final later this month, in which France is set to face Croatia.

Gasquet, world No. 26, was absent from training on Monday, and said via Twitter that he is extremely disappointed to miss the final, scheduled to be held from Nov. 23 to 25.