Lucas Pouille of France hits a return to Joao Sousa of Portugal during the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, US, on Sept. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/COREY SIPKIN

Richard Gasquet of France hits a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, US, on Sept. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JASON SZENES

Yannick Noah, captain of the French tennis team at the upcoming Davis Cup, on Tuesday called up Lucas Pouille, Richard Gasquet, Benoit Paire and Julien Benneteau to face Spain in the semifinals of the tournament.

France is set to face Spain on Sept. 14 in the northern French city of Lille.