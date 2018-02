Gold medal winner Perrine Laffont, of France, celebrates winning the Women's Freestyle Skiing Moguls Final at Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

France's Perrine Laffont in action during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Moguls Final 1 at Bokwang Phoenix Park at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

(R-L) Silver medal winner Justine Dufour-Lapointe, gold medal winner Perrine Laffont, of France, and bronze medal winner Yulia Galysheva, of Kazakhstan, pose during the venue ceremony of the Women's Freestyle Skiing Moguls Final at Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

France's 19-year-old Perrine Laffont on Sunday claimed the gold medal in women's moguls here at the second day of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Laffont scored 78.65 points to unseat defending Canadian champion Justine Dufour-Lapointe, who was just shy of the top spot, taking silver with a score of 78.56 points.