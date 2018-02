Gold medal winner Pierre Vaultier of France (C) celebrates on the podium with silver medal winner Jarryd Hughes of Australia (L) and bronze medal winner Regino Hernandez of Spain (R) after the Men's Snowboard Cross SBX final at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Pierre Vaultier (front) of France leads Jarryd Hughes (R) of Australia and Regino Hernandez of Spain in the Men's Snowboard Cross SBX final at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Pierre Vaultier (front) of France leads Jarryd Hughes (R) of Australia and Regino Hernandez of Spain in the Men's Snowboard Cross SBX final at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Pierre Vaultier of France celebrates after winning the Men's Snowboard Cross SBX final at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Pierre Vaultier lived up to his billing as pre-race favorite to win the gold medal in the Men's Snowboard Cross on Thursday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

The Frenchman, who has won the World Cup five times, saw off challenges from Australia's Jarryd Hughes who came second, and Spaniard Regino Hernandez who placed third, to retain the title he won in Sochi four years ago.