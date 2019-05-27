French driver Simon Pagenaud with Team Penske (r) holds the lead during the Indianapolis 500 on May 26, 2019, in Indianapolis, Indiana. EFE-EPA / TANNEN MAURY

French driver Simon Pagenaud of Team Penske makes an early pit stop during the 103rd Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, 26 May 2019. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

French driver Simon Pagenaud (L) of Team Penske smiles next to his fiancee Hailey McDermott (R) after winning the 103rd the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana, on 26 May 2019. EFE-EPA/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

French Formula 1 driver Simon Pagenaud on Sunday won the Indianapolis 500 for the first time, beating US driver Alexander Rossi in a tight race that was not decided until the last lap and by just two-tenths of a second.

Pagenaud, driving for Team Penske-Chevrolet, dominated the 103rd edition of the Indy 500, qualifying for the coveted pole position a week ago and controlling the rhythm of the contest for a large part of the day until, just 23 laps before the end, a crash halted the competition with the introduction of the safety car while the roadway was cleared.