French Formula 1 driver Simon Pagenaud on Sunday won the Indianapolis 500 for the first time, beating US driver Alexander Rossi in a tight race that was not decided until the last lap and by just two-tenths of a second.
Pagenaud, driving for Team Penske-Chevrolet, dominated the 103rd edition of the Indy 500, qualifying for the coveted pole position a week ago and controlling the rhythm of the contest for a large part of the day until, just 23 laps before the end, a crash halted the competition with the introduction of the safety car while the roadway was cleared.