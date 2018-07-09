Eden Hazard (L) of Belgium embraces assistant coach Thierry Henry after the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Brazil and Belgium in Kazan, Russia, Jul. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

France's record international goalscorer, Thierry Henry, will be presented with an awkward situation when his nation takes on neighbors Belgium, his current employers, in Tuesday's highly anticipated FIFA World Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Having led his country's forward line for over 13 years, during which he scored 51 goals, helping win France's first ever World Cup in 1998 followed by the European Championship two years later, few have ever been able to question the former striker's loyalty to Les Bleus' cause.