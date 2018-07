(2L-3R) French national soccer team head coach Didier Deschamps, President of the French Football Federation (FFF) Noel Le Graet, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, French minister of sport, Laura Flessel and French soccer team players celebrate after they arrived by plane at Roissy Charles de Gaulle international airport near Paris, France, July 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

(L-R) French national soccer team head coach Didier Deschamps, Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, President of the French Football Federation (FFF) Noel Le Graet are welcomed by French minister of sport Laura Flessel as they arrive by plane with the team at Roissy Charles de Gaulle international airport near Paris, France, July 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is welcomed by French minister of sport Laura Flessel as he arrives by plane with the team at Roissy Charles de Gaulle international airport near Paris, France, July 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

The pilot of the airplane of France's team waves a French flag as it arrives to Roissy Charles de Gaulle international airport near Paris, France, July 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

The airplane of France's team is given a water jet salute by the local airport fire brigade as it arrives to Roissy Charles de Gaulle international airport near Paris, France, July 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

France's 2018 FIFA World Cup champions arrived back in Paris on Monday with their golden trophy in hand, after beating Croatia 4-2 in the final.

Les Blues are expected to head to a victory parade down the Champs Elysees avenue in an open-top bus, where hundreds of thousands of people have been waiting to celebrate France's second World Cup win, after their first victory in 1998 when they hosted the tournament.