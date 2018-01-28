The French national handball team secured the bronze medal in the European handball championship in Croatia on Sunday, defeating Denmark 32-29 in a match that proved the squad's mental fortitude, despite the unexpected disappointment of not vying for the title.
Nikola Karabatic, after his lackluster performance in the semifinals against Spain, on Sunday led the French offense, but the Paris Saint Germain star was also a key element in the French defense, thus definitively contributing to the victory by Didier Dinart's squad.