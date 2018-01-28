Members of the French national handball team celebrate after winning third place in the EHF 2018 European Men's Handball Championship, defeating Denmark in Zagreb, Croatia, on Jan. 28, 2018. EFE/EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Nikola Karabatic (L) of France in action against Danish goalkeeper Niklas Jacobsen Landin (R) during the EHF European Men's Handball Championship 2018 third place match in Zagreb, Croatia, on Jan. 28, 2018. EFE/EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Romain Lagarde (C) of France in action against Danish players Henrik Jensen Mollgaard (L) and Henrik Toft Hansen (R) during the third-place match in the EHF European Men's Handball Championship in Zagreb, Croatia, on Jan. 28, 2018. EFE/EPA/FEHIM DEMIR

The French national handball team secured the bronze medal in the European handball championship in Croatia on Sunday, defeating Denmark 32-29 in a match that proved the squad's mental fortitude, despite the unexpected disappointment of not vying for the title.

Nikola Karabatic, after his lackluster performance in the semifinals against Spain, on Sunday led the French offense, but the Paris Saint Germain star was also a key element in the French defense, thus definitively contributing to the victory by Didier Dinart's squad.