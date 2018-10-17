epa07100172 France's soccer player Kylian Mbappe (R) poses with a jersey of the 'Bondy Football Club' during his first visit to the Leo Lagrange stadium in his childhood city, since France won the 2018 FIFA world cup, in Bondy, 93 northern Paris suburb district, France, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Christophe Petit Tesson

France's soccer player Kylian Mbappe (C) during his first visit to the Leo Lagrange stadium in his childhood city, since France won the 2018 FIFA world cup, in Bondy, 93 northern Paris suburb district, France, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EE/Christophe Petit Tesson

France's soccer player Kylian Mbappe (R) poses with children of the 'Bondy Football Club' byduring his first visit to the Leo Lagrange stadium in his childhood city, since France won the 2018 FIFA world cup, in Bondy, 93 northern Paris suburb district, France, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Christophe Petit Tesson

France superstar soccer player Kylian Mbappé returned to visit his childhood club in the outskirts of Paris on Wednesday for the first time since he won the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The 19-year-old forward, who plies his club trade nowadays with French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain, was awarded a certificate proclaiming him a citizen of honor in Bondy, a commune in the north of the French capital where he first entered the world of soccer as a youth player for the local team, an epa-efe photographer reported.