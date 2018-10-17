France superstar soccer player Kylian Mbappé returned to visit his childhood club in the outskirts of Paris on Wednesday for the first time since he won the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
The 19-year-old forward, who plies his club trade nowadays with French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain, was awarded a certificate proclaiming him a citizen of honor in Bondy, a commune in the north of the French capital where he first entered the world of soccer as a youth player for the local team, an epa-efe photographer reported.