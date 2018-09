Lucas Pouille of France in action during his singles match against Roberto Bautista-Agut of Spain in the Davis Cup semi-finals at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, near Lille, France, 14 September 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Lucas Pouille (R) of France celebrates his win over Spain's Roberto Bautista-Agut with French captain Yannick Noah (L) in the Davis Cup semi-finals at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, near Lille, France, 14 September 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Defending champion France is one win away from back-to-back Davis Cup final berths after Lucas Pouille defeated Spain's Roberto Bautista-Agut 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 Friday to give his side a 2-0 lead.

Earlier in the day, Benoit Paire got France off to a strong start by routing an injured Pablo Carreño Busta 7-5, 6-1, 6-0 at Stade Pierre Mauroy, an indoor hard-court venue in this northern city.