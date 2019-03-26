France's Antoine Griezmann (R) celebrates a goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers group H soccer match between France and Iceland in Paris, France, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates a goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers group H soccer match between France and Iceland in Paris, France, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

France's Samuel Umtiti (C) celebrates a goal with his team mates Olivier Giroud (R) and Antoine Griezmann (L) during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers group H soccer match between France and Iceland in Paris, France, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

France hammered Iceland 4-0 in their Euro 2020 qualification match in Paris on Monday night.

The reigning world champions scored four goals for the second game in a row, following their win against Moldova on Friday.