Croatian forward Ivan Perisic sends the ball toward the France goal during the World Cup 2018 final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday, July 15. EFE-EPA/Sebastiao Moreira

Mario Mandzukic of Croatia puts the ball past France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during the 2018 World Cup final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday, July 15. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

French forward Kylian Mbappe tries to put the ball past Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic in the 2018 World Cup final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday, July 15. EFE-EPA/Sebastiao Moreira

France's Paul Pogba (C) celebrates with teammates Olivier Giroud (R) and Blaise Matuidi after scoring a goal against Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday, July 15. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

French forward Antoine Griezmann (L) and Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic vie for the ball during the World Cup 2018 final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday, July 15. EFE-EPA/Alberto Estevez

France coach Didier Deschamps (C) and his players celebrate with the World Cup trophy after beating Croatia in the final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday, July 15. EFE-EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

France defeated Croatia 4-2 here Sunday to win the World Cup for the second time, 20 years after hoisting the trophy as the host nation in 1998 with current coach Didier Deschamps as team captain.

The match in front of 78,000 spectators at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium was the first-ever World Cup final to see an own goal, by Croatia's Mario Mandzukic.