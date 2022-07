Danielle van de Donk (L) of the Netherlands in action against France's Delphine Cascarino during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarterfinal in Rotherham, England, on 23 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Peter Powell

France's Eve Perisset France celebrates after converting a penalty against the Netherlands during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarterfinal in Rotherham, England, on 23 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Peter Powell

Netherlands goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar leaps to stop a shot from France during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarterfinal in Rotherham, England, on 23 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Peter Powell

France's Wendie Renard (R) of France vies for the ball with Victoria Pelova of the Netherlands during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarterfinal in Rotherham, England, on 23 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Peter Powell

France players and coaches celebrate their victory over the Netherlands in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarterfinal in Rotherham, England, on 23 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Peter Powell

France are through to the semifinals of the Women's Euro for the first time after beating the Dutch defending champions 1-0 Saturday in extra time.

The French will face Germany, who have won the competition a record eight times, next Wednesday at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, near London, a day after tournament hosts England battle Sweden at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.