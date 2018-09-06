Francesca Schiavone of Italy in action against Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia in the first-round of the French Open on May 27, 2018. That was the final Grand Slam match for Schiavone, who announced her retirement from professional tennis on Sept. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Francesca Schiavone, who became the first Italian woman to win a Grand Slam singles title when she captured the 2010 French Open, announced here Wednesday that she is retiring from professional tennis.

"For me, it's a very important moment of my life," Schiavone said during an emotional press conference at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, where the 2018 US Open is being held. "I arrived at this decision to say goodbye to tennis with my heart. Because my head, when I arrived here, said 'Please go to the court, to fight.'"