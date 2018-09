Chiva's Angel Saldivar celebrates after scoring a goal during the a Liga MX match between Chivas and Pachuca at the Akron stadium in Guadlajara, Mexico, Sep. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Argentine Franco Zara scored a brace to help Pachuca beat hosts Guadalajara 3-1 in their Liga MX Apertura match on Saturday.

Jara (9', 71') and Pablo Lopez (32') scored for the visitors, who continued their recovery by registering their third victory in five matches without defeat, while Angel Zaldivar scored the only goal for Chivas in the 30th minute.