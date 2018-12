Frank de Boer, Dutch soccer coach and former international player, speaks about Spanish soccer clubs during a promotional event in Madrid on Nov. 16, 2017. EFE-EPA/ David Ramiro

Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace held at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, 19 August 2017.

Holland's Frank de Boer has been named the new coach of Atlanta United, the most recent champion of US Major League Soccer, the Georgia club confirmed in a statement.

De Boer will take over for Argentina's Gerardo "Tata" Martino, who left the coaching position after winning the championship.