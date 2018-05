Former Chelsea player Frank Lampard applauds the crowd after being introduced at halftime during the English Premier League soccer match Chelsea vs Swansea at Stamford Bridge, London, Britain, Feb. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard is to become head coach of English second-tier club Derby County, the club announced Thursday.

Lampard, 39, took his first job as a manager after having announced his retirement as a player on Feb. 2017.