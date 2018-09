Frankfurt's fans cheer during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig, in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Armando Babani

Leipzig's Emil Forsberg (L) celebrates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer from the penalty spot during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig, in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Armando Babani

Frankfurt's Gelson Fernandes celebrates after scoring the 1-0 goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig, in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Armando Babani

Frankfurt and Leipzig players greet each other after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Armando Babani

Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday played to a 1-1 home draw with RB Leipzig in the last match of the Bundesliga's fourth round here at Commerzbank-Arena.

Swiss midfielder Gelson Fernandes opened the scoring for Frankfurt in the 26th minute, but Swedish winger Emil Forsberg drew Leipzig level nine minutes after the break on the successful conversion of a penalty kick.