Frankfurt fans toss tennis balls onto the pitch during a protest ahead of a Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig on Monday, Feb. 19. EFE-EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

RB Leipzig's Jean-Kevin Augustin tries to get past Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky during a Bundesliga match on Monday, Feb. 19 in Frankfurt, Germany. EFE-EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

US international Timothy Chandler (right) celebrates after scoring for Eintracht Frankfurt against RB Leipzig in a Bundesliga match on Monday, Feb. 19 in Frankfurt. EFE-EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

Eintracht Frankfurt came from behind here Monday to defeat RB Leipzig 2-1 and move up to third place in the Bundesliga.

Officials were forced to delay the start of the match by more than five minutes due to a protest by Frankfurt supporters over the Bundesliga's decision to schedule games on Monday.