Chelsea's Pedro celebrates after scoring a goal against Slavia Prague during the second leg of a Europa League quarterfinal tie in London on Thursday, April 19. EFE-EPA/Andy Rain

Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret (C) watches as a shot by Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette enters the net during the second leg of a Europa League quarterfinal tie in Naples, Italy, on Thursday, April 18. EFE-EPA/Ciro Fusco

Valencia midfielder Dani Parejo takes a free kick against Villarreal CF during the second leg of a Europa League quarterfinal in Valencia, Spain, on Thursday, April 18. EFE-EPA/Biel Aliño

Eintracht Frankfurt salute their fans after defeating Benfica in a Europa League quarterfinal in Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, April 18. EFE-EPA/Sascha Steinbach

After losing 4-2 in the first leg, Eintracht Frankfurt topped Benfica 2-0 Thursday to level the Europa League quarterfinal tie at 4-4 and claim the semifinal berth on away goals.

The contest at Frankfurt's Commerzbank-Arena provided the day's only surprise. First-leg winners Arsenal, Chelsea and Valencia all went through as expected.