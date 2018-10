Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman runs in for a touchdown during the second quarter of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, Feb. 5, 2017. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has been ruled out of Sunday's home match with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a bone contusion in his foot, NFL.com reported Friday.

Coach Dan Quinn added that Freeman, who missed three games from Weeks 2 through to Week 4 with a knee injury, was also carrying a groin issue.