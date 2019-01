FC Nantes' Emiliano Sala in action during the soccer ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain and FC Nantes in Paris, France, Nov. 18, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/IAN LANGSDON

French civil aviation authorities on Tuesday confirmed that Cardiff City FC player Emiliano Sala was aboard a light aircraft that went missing over the English Channel.

The Welsh club, which plies its trade in the English Premier League, had already issued a statement to say it was concerned Sala, who signed for the Bluebirds on Saturday from French club FC Nantes, was one of the two passengers on board the single turbine PA 46 Malibu aircraft traveling from Nantes to Cardiff.